Teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’ out

The action-thriller is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for helming films like ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’ and ‘Thadam’.

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 17:50 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The teaser of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming action-thriller Kalaga Thalaivan was released by the makers on Sunday. The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, who is known for helming films like Thadaiyara Thaakka and Thadam.

The teaser begins with a voiceover that speaks about a mysterious gang that hides in plain sight and operates in the shadows. Though it doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it promises an intense story that speaks for a cause, something that can be seen in Magizh’s previous films as well.

Kalaga Thalaivan also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Kalaiayarasan. Arav, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 1, also plays a pivotal role. The film has music scored by Srikanth Deva and Arrol Corelli

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi has Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan coming up next, post which he will work on a film with Kamal Haasan’s home production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

