Teaser of Tovino Thomas’ ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ out; promises an action-packed entertainer

May 20, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Directed by Jithin Laal, the film is produced by DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen

Gopinath Rajendran

A still from ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’  | Photo Credit: @ttovino/Twitter

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been released by the makers. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Prithviraj launched the Malayalam teaser while the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions were launched by Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Karthi and Rakshit Shetty respectively.

A synopsis for the film read, “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.”

Ajayante Randam Moshanam also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Niathar Sait and Jagadish. Directed by Jithin Laal, the film is produced by DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions. With music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film’s cinematography is by Jomon T John.

