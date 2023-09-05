Teaser of Robbie Williams’ four-part documentary out

September 05, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Netflix has released the teaser of four-part documentary series on pop star Robbie Williams. Directed by Joe Pearlman, the documentary follows the extensive career of Williams spanning more than 30 years. It tracks the journey of Williams from his time as a member of Take That to his rise as one of the most celebrated male singers of all time.

In the teaser, Williams is seen saying, “The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful .“Big. More. Touch the fire. Touch the button. Push when it says pull. All of those things have given me my career, but there’s also a detrimental side to it, too.”

The documentary is set to explore Williams’ battle with addiction and his road to recovery. It will include fresh interviews and archival material.

