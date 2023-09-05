HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teaser of Robbie Williams’ four-part documentary out

Directed by Joe Pearlman, the Netflix documentary tracks the extensive career of pop star Robbie Williams spanning more than 30 years

September 05, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netflix has released the teaser of four-part documentary series on pop star Robbie Williams. Directed by Joe Pearlman, the documentary follows the extensive career of Williams spanning more than 30 years. It tracks the journey of Williams from his time as a member of Take That to his rise as one of the most celebrated male singers of all time.

In the teaser, Williams is seen saying, “The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful .“Big. More. Touch the fire. Touch the button. Push when it says pull. All of those things have given me my career, but there’s also a detrimental side to it, too.”

The documentary is set to explore Williams’ battle with addiction and his road to recovery. It will include fresh interviews and archival material.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.