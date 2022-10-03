Teaser of Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ criticised for ‘poor’ VFX

Directed by Om Raut, the film will hit screens on January 12, 2023

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 12:53 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: T-Series

The teaser of Prabhas’ pan-Indian mythological film Adipurush has been receiving some heavy online criticism for its poor visual graphics. The teaser was unveiled by the makers on Sunday during a grand teaser launch event that was held in Ayodhya.

Though the teaser has certainly added to the hype of the film, the VFX and CGI seem to be quite a concern, with many Twitter users even wondering if this is a live-action film adaptation.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas starring as lord Ram. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, a version of Raavan, and Sunny Singh plays Lakshman.

Produced by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX

