Teaser of Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ criticised for ‘poor’ VFX

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: T-Series

The teaser of Prabhas’ pan-Indian mythological film Adipurush has been receiving some heavy online criticism for its poor visual graphics. The teaser was unveiled by the makers on Sunday during a grand teaser launch event that was held in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the teaser has certainly added to the hype of the film, the VFX and CGI seem to be quite a concern, with many Twitter users even wondering if this is a live-action film adaptation.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas starring as lord Ram. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, a version of Raavan, and Sunny Singh plays Lakshman.

Produced by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX