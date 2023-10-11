ADVERTISEMENT

Teaser of ‘Label’, starring Jai and Tanya Hope, out

October 11, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The Tamil web series, set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar, talks about the Article 20 of the Indian Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

‘Label’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlusHotstar/YouTube

The teaser of director Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut OTT series Label is out. The Tamil series, starring Jai and Tanya Hope in lead roles, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Arunraja had earlier directed Kanna and Nenjuku Needhi.

ALSO READ
Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan team up for Nelson Venkatesan’s ‘DNA’

The film talks about Article 20 of the Indian Constitution. The teaser gives a hint of the series being a legal drama. The other members of the cast are Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy.

Muthamizh Padaippagam Productions, in association with ARK Entertainment, has produced the series. Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer while Sam CS has scored the music for the series. Director Arunraja has written the lyrics for the songs in the series. Raja Arumugam is the editor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US