Team ‘Get-Set Baby’, starring Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal, wraps up production

March 04, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The shooting of Unni Mukundan’s Get-Set Baby, which went on floors in January, has now been wrapped up. The actor took to social media to share the news.

The film is a comedy directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead. In Get-Set Baby, Mukundan portrays an in vitro fertilization (IVF) specialist. The light-hearted comedy-drama centres on the challenges of his profession and how he goes about fixing them.

Get-Set Baby also stars Chemban Vinod, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony and Meera Vasudevan. The film is written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh. Alex J. Pulikal is in charge of the film’s cinematography while Sam CS and Mahesh Narayanan are handling music and editing respectively. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.