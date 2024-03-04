GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team ‘Get-Set Baby’, starring Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal, wraps up production

‘Get-Set Baby’ also stars Chemban Vinod, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony and Meera Vasudevan

March 04, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of  ‘Get-Set Baby’

A still from the sets of  ‘Get-Set Baby’ | Photo Credit: @iamunnimukundan/Instagram

The shooting of Unni Mukundan’s Get-Set Baby, which went on floors in January, has now been wrapped up. The actor took to social media to share the news. 

'Get-Set Baby!': Unni Mukundan's next commences production
'KGF'-fame Ravi Basrur on board Unni Mukundan's 'Marco' as composer

The film is a comedy directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead. In Get-Set Baby, Mukundan portrays an in vitro fertilization (IVF) specialist. The light-hearted comedy-drama centres on the challenges of his profession and how he goes about fixing them. 

Get-Set Baby also stars Chemban Vinod, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony and Meera Vasudevan. The film is written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh. Alex J. Pulikal is in charge of the film’s cinematography while Sam CS and Mahesh Narayanan are handling music and editing respectively. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

