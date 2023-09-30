Team ‘Empuraan’ shares major updates on ‘Lucifer’ sequel

September 30, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The much-awaited updates on Empuraan, the sequel to the hit Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, are here. The film will go on floors from October 5.

The makers also confirmed that the film will be jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, thereby making it the first Malayalam project for the banner that’s known for producing Tamil films.

#L2E - Empuraan.

It's an honour for the 'L' team to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam Cinema industry.



Jointly produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, the 2nd instalment of the #LUCIFER franchise starts rolling from 5th Oct 2023.#L2E (Malayalam) -… pic.twitter.com/CIIlLT4ifM — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 30, 2023

Actor Prithviraj, who made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019, is back in the director’s seat for Empuraan that’s written by Murali Gopy who also penned the first film’s script.

Actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran, who were featured in the first part, will also appear in the sequel. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also reprising their roles. A video was shared by the makers to share the news; watch it below...