ADVERTISEMENT

‘Teacup’ teaser: Yvonne Strahovski fends off a mysterious threat in James Wan’s upcoming horror series

Published - August 15, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The psychological horror, inspired by Robert McCammon’s novel ‘Stinger’, will premiere its first two episodes on October 10, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through Halloween

The Hindu Bureau

Yvonne Strahovski in a still from ‘Teacup’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Peacock

Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman are thrust into unsettling rural Georgia in the first teaser for Teacup, James Wan’s latest horror venture. The teaser gives us a firsl glimpse at a mysterious threat lurking within a seemingly ordinary house.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Wan is developing a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake

In Teacup, Strahovski plays Maggie Chenoweth, while Speedman takes on the role of her husband, James Chenoweth. The series follows them, along with Chaske Spencer and a diverse group of individuals, as they are compelled to unite over the course of a single harrowing day. Together, they must confront an invisible and inexplicable menace that disrupts their lives and safety.

Produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster and with Ian McCulloch—known for his work on Yellowstone—serving as showrunner, the psychological horror, inspired by Robert McCammon’s novel Stinger, will premiere its first two episodes on October 10, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through Halloween.

James Wan’s ‘The Conjuring’ franchise sets its final outing for September 2025 release

The series, helmed by E.L. Katz and executive produced by Wan, McCammon, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen, is carefully shrouded in secrecy. Wan describes Teacup as a genre-defying experience that goes beyond conventional horror. “It’s a blend of horror, mystery, and drama with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle,” he said. “We hope viewers find it as enthralling as we did creating it.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joining Strahovski and Speedman in the ensemble cast are Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Teacup is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US