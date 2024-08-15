‘Teacup’ teaser: Yvonne Strahovski fends off a mysterious threat in James Wan’s upcoming horror series

Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman are thrust into unsettling rural Georgia in the first teaser for Teacup, James Wan’s latest horror venture. The teaser gives us a firsl glimpse at a mysterious threat lurking within a seemingly ordinary house.

In Teacup, Strahovski plays Maggie Chenoweth, while Speedman takes on the role of her husband, James Chenoweth. The series follows them, along with Chaske Spencer and a diverse group of individuals, as they are compelled to unite over the course of a single harrowing day. Together, they must confront an invisible and inexplicable menace that disrupts their lives and safety.

Produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster and with Ian McCulloch—known for his work on Yellowstone—serving as showrunner, the psychological horror, inspired by Robert McCammon’s novel Stinger, will premiere its first two episodes on October 10, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through Halloween.

The series, helmed by E.L. Katz and executive produced by Wan, McCammon, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen, is carefully shrouded in secrecy. Wan describes Teacup as a genre-defying experience that goes beyond conventional horror. “It’s a blend of horror, mystery, and drama with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle,” he said. “We hope viewers find it as enthralling as we did creating it.”

Joining Strahovski and Speedman in the ensemble cast are Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Teacup is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.