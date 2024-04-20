ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ creates Spotify history

April 20, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Taylor Swift’s latest release becomes first album to surpass 200 million streams in a single day

The Hindu Bureau

This cover image released by Republic Records show ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ by Taylor Swift. | Photo Credit: Republic Records via AP

Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, has made Spotify history. Her latest release has exceeded 200 million streams in a single day, the first album to achieve the feat, reported Variety.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ drops as a surprise double album with 15 extra songs

Once final figures are out, the numbers could go up even more. Along with Midnights and 1989, Taylor Swift now has the top three most streamed album in a day. With Poets, Taylor Swift has become the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify, reported Variety.

Before Poets, Taylor Swift broke her record as the most streamed artist in a single day with 1989. The album dropped in October, 2023.

Initially intended as a 16-track album, featuring guest appearances from Post Malone and Florence & the Machine, Taylor Swift surprised fans by dropping another 15 songs two hours after the album hit streaming services, making the project cap out at 31 cuts.

ALSO READ:‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

“I had written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs,” she had posted on Instagram.

