Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight’ music video was shot by ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Barbie’ cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto

April 23, 2024 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The Oscar-nominated Mexican cinematographer was most recently involved in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The Hindu Bureau

Taylor Swift in the ‘Fortnight’ music video

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, made headlines not only for its surprise release but also for its double-album format. Following the album drop, The Midnights artist swiftly unveiled the music video for the single “Fortnight,” a collaboration with Post Malone.

What caught the attention of fans and critics alike was the involvement of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, known for his work on Martin Scorsese films. Prieto, who previously collaborated with Swift on music videos like “The Man” and “Cardigan,” brought his expertise to “Fortnight,” capturing its themes in striking black and white.

The Mexican cinematographer has received many awards and nominations, including four Academy Award nominations for Best Cinematography in Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Scorsese’s Silence (2016), The Irishman (2019), andKillers of the Flower Moon(2023).

The video follows Swift through various settings across Dead Poets Society stars, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, reflecting on themes explored in the album, while she and Post Malone portray a troubled romance amidst evocative imagery. With 31 tracks on the album, Swift’s introspective themes have garnered praise from critics, making “Fortnight” another avenue for fans to uncover hidden references and Easter eggs, characteristic of the singer’s music.

