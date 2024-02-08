Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film heads to Disney+; to include ‘Cardigan’ and four unseen songs

February 08, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie will soon stream on Disney+. The film will be a new version compared to the one which was released theatrically.

Titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), the OTT version will include the ‘Cardigan’ track and four other songs that were not included in the theatrical or VOD releases.

The film turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Made at a modest budget of $15 million, the film grossed $180.8 million domestically and $80.9 million overseas bringing the total to $261.1 million.

This comes after Swift won Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards for ‘Midnights’, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is set to stream on Disney+ from March 15. The film is also expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian subscribers from the same date.

