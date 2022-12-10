  1. EPaper
Taylor Swift to make feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures project

Swift has penned the original screenplay that the studio will put into production

December 10, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

PTI
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Pop star Taylor Swift is set to venture into feature film direction with a project set at Searchlight Pictures.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Swift has penned the original screenplay that the studio will put into production.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement.

The production company will be announcing the additional details about the film in near future.

At the 2022 VMA Awards, Swift made history by becoming the first solo artist to ever win two best direction awards for her contributions on "All Too Well: The Short Film" and "The Man". She is also the first artist to ever win three Video of the Year awards.

"All Too Well: The Short Film", which Swift also wrote, was recently shown at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. It is also one of the year's short film submissions for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

