ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift praises Hugh Jackman, shouts out her “godkids’ sperm donor”, ahead of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ release

Published - July 26, 2024 01:01 pm IST

In her post, the pop sensation — who is close friends with Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively — misleads us with her praise

The Hindu Bureau

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: Aldara Zarraoa

In a cheeky shoutout on Instagram, Taylor Swift expressed her support for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. On July 25, just a day before the highly anticipated film’s release, Swift took to her stories to share her excitement and some playful banter about the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

In her post, the pop sensation — who is close friends with Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively — misleads us with her praise.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film. He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.” Swift ended the tribute with a twist, “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

A screengrab of Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @taylorswift

The post was accompanied by a group photo featuring Hugh Jackman, whom she described as one of her “best friends,” along with director Shawn Levy, Lively and Reynolds. Swift quipped, “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” referencing the presence of Reynolds and Lively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman break Guinness World Record for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer

Swift concluded her message with a nod to her friendship with the Hollywood power couple, saying, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” She included a link for fans to purchase tickets, urging fans not to miss the movie.

Despite rumors of a Swift’s cameo as a potential Lady Deadpool, Reynolds shut down rumours to E! News that Swift would not appear in the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, is the thirty-fourth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour will go down in history as the highest-grossing tour ever, with 13 dates still left to go the European leg of the tour.

Taylor Swift shines with star-studded Night 3 at Wembley, Travis Kelce steals the show
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US