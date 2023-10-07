ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift concert movie advance ticket sales surpass $100M

October 07, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Two days after a world premiere in Hollywood, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ will open worldwide in over 8500 theatres on October 13

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ | Photo Credit: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The advance global ticket sales for the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has crossed the $100 million mark, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film will hit the screens worldwide on October 13 in over 8500 theatres, two days after its premiere in Hollywood. The film will release in over 100 countries.

Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’has become a huge cultural phenomenon. There has been a record demand for tickets. The concerts have witnessed world record-level attendance and earned massive revenue. At every event, Swift offers her fans with a 44-song set list across the many eras and albums of her career.

The film has dethroned Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, the concert film that made $99 million when it released in 2011. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, involves visuals shot during three of Swift’s concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles, early August.

