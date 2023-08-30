Taylor Swift becomes first female artist in Spotify history to hit 100 million monthly listeners 

August 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The music streaming platform shared the news Tuesday via Spotify’s social pages.

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

This comes after Swift released her third re-recorded album, ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version), this July. Apart from debuting at No.1, and landing atop the Billboard 200, the album also made Swift the first female artist to have four albums simultaneously on the top 10 of Billboard’s album chart. This also makes her the third artist in history to ever do so.

Spotify’s top list consists of The Weeknd holding the first position for most monthly listeners on the app with more than 110 million. With Swift taking the second spot, Bad Bunny comes in at No. 3 with 80 million, followed by Ed Sheeran with 77 million.