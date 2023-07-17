HamberMenu
‘Tatsama Tadbhava’: Teaser of suspense thriller starring Prajwal Devaraj, Meghana Raj Sarja out

 ‘Tatsama Tadhbhava’, a suspense thriller, is directed by Pannaga Bharana and is set to release in August

July 17, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meghana Raj Sarja in ‘Tatsama Tadhbhava’

Meghana Raj Sarja in ‘Tatsama Tadhbhava’ | Photo Credit: Betel Music/YouTube

The teaser of Tatsama Tadbhava starring Prajwal Devaraj and Meghana Raj Sarja is out. The suspense thriller is directed by Pannaga Bharana.

In the teaser, Meghana Raj is seen telling the cops that her husband has gone missing. Prajwal Devaraj plays a cop investigating a case. The film is set to release in August. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed the music while Srinivas Ramaiah is the cinematographer.

This is Meghana’s second film after the sudden demise of her husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2017. The actor had died of a cardiac arrest at 35. Pannaga Bharana, who has also produced the film, had last made French Biriyani starring Danish Sait.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

