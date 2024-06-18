GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tatiana Maslany to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ pilot ‘The Nightbeast’

Tatiana Maslany will star in Amazon MGM Studios’ pilot ‘The Nightbeast’, a darkly comedic tale of a suburban mother’s affair

Published - June 18, 2024 05:43 pm IST

PTI
Actor Tatiana Maslany.

Actor Tatiana Maslany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is set to feature in The Nightbeast, an upcoming pilot from Amazon MGM Studios.

‘Presumed Innocent’ series review: Jake Gyllenhaal makes TV debut in slick, soulless reimagining 

Described as a "seductive, darkly comedic tale", the pilot comes from Leah Rachel and Travis Jackson, reported Variety. Maslany will also serve as a producer.

The story will follow a young mother unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life. She begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son’s closet — a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast.

"But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide," read the official logline.

ALSO READ:‘House of the Dragon’ creator talks new Dance of the Dragons intro sequence

Jamie Babbit will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer alongside Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Kristen Campo.

