Taron Egerton in talks with Marvel for Wolverine role

July 03, 2022 12:59 IST

Rocketmanactor Taron Egerton has revealed that he has met Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and other executives to discuss the possibility of starring in the role of Wolverine, a fan-favourite character previously essayed by Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton said that if given an opportunity, he would be more than happy to pick up the baton from Jackman and play the character.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot," the actor said.

Jackman played James "Logan" Howlett/ Wolverine in seven X-Men movies between 2000 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Egerton will be seen next in Apple TV+ drama Black Bird.