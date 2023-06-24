ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tarla’ trailer: Huma Qureshi gets cooking as Tarla Dalal

June 24, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film details Tarla Dalal’s journey from an adrift homemaker to a renowned food writer and chef

The Hindu Bureau

Huma Qureshi in ‘Tarla’

The trailer for Tarla starring Huma Qureshi as celebrity food writer and home chef Tarla Dalal was recently released. The biopic is directed by debutant Piyush Gupta (writer on films like Chhichhore and Dangal). It will stream on ZEE5 from July 7.

ALSO READ
ZEE5 unveils 100-plus titles, from Huma Qureshi’s ‘Tarla’ to Manoj Bajpayee-led ‘Silence’ sequel

The two-minute-plus trailer begins with Tarla (Qureshi) willfully spicing up a recipe to ward off a prospective groom. Her efforts fail and she is married to a sweet-seeming man played by Sharib Hashmi. As the years draw on, Tarla realises she hasn’t worked out her true purpose in life. She discovers her calling through home-cooking and teaching, popularizing distinctly Indian (and vegetarian) dishes like ‘batata musallam’ among her admirers.

Tarla Dalal was a renowned home chef, cookbook author and television host. She is credited for simplifying Indian cuisines like Gujarati and Punjabi food and enjoyed a huge following overseas. A Padma Shri-awardee, she passed away at her Mumbai residence in 2013 following a cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ
Remembering Tarla Dalal: The housewife who taught India how to make pasta

Tarla is a moving and a feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment,” Huma Qureshi said in a statement. “Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarla is co-written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved. It is produced by RSVP Movies and Earthsky Pictures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US