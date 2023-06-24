‘Tarla’ trailer: Huma Qureshi gets cooking as Tarla Dalal

June 24, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The trailer for Tarla starring Huma Qureshi as celebrity food writer and home chef Tarla Dalal was recently released. The biopic is directed by debutant Piyush Gupta (writer on films like Chhichhore and Dangal). It will stream on ZEE5 from July 7.

The two-minute-plus trailer begins with Tarla (Qureshi) willfully spicing up a recipe to ward off a prospective groom. Her efforts fail and she is married to a sweet-seeming man played by Sharib Hashmi. As the years draw on, Tarla realises she hasn’t worked out her true purpose in life. She discovers her calling through home-cooking and teaching, popularizing distinctly Indian (and vegetarian) dishes like ‘batata musallam’ among her admirers.

Tarla Dalal was a renowned home chef, cookbook author and television host. She is credited for simplifying Indian cuisines like Gujarati and Punjabi food and enjoyed a huge following overseas. A Padma Shri-awardee, she passed away at her Mumbai residence in 2013 following a cardiac arrest.

“Tarla is a moving and a feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment,” Huma Qureshi said in a statement. “Tarla Dalal’s ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarla is co-written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved. It is produced by RSVP Movies and Earthsky Pictures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.