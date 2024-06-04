ADVERTISEMENT

Taraji P Henson to host BET Awards 2024 for third time

Updated - June 04, 2024 04:11 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 04:10 pm IST

At the award ceremony, to be aired live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, singer-songwriter Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award

PTI

Taraji P. Henson attends the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

"Empire" star Taraji P Henson is set to return as host for the upcoming BET Awards 2024.

According to Deadline, this will be Henson's third time hosting the ceremony after 2021 and 2022. Rapper Fat Joe was trusted with the emcee-ing duties last year.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time. I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment,” the 53-year-old actor said.

At the award ceremony, to be aired live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, singer-songwriter Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. He has also been nominated for four BET Awards.

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monet are among some of the artists who will perform at the event.

BET Awards were established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in the fields of music, film, sports and philanthropy.

