Taraji P. Henson joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ in guest role

April 02, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Los Angeles

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Taraji P. Henson will be making a guest appearance in the latest season of the comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the show centres on Janine, a positive second-grade teacher at the poorly funded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.

According to the entertainment website Variety, Henson will play Janine’s (Brunson) mother Vanetta in the upcoming episode of the hit series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The casting was announced at the PaleyFest LA event. The Abbott Elementary panel featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and William Stanford Davis in person. Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attended the event virtually from New York.

Henson is the latest to join season two of the show in a guest role as Janine's family member. Earlier this season, Ayo Edebiri appeared as Ayesha, Janine’s sister.