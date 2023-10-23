Tara Sutaria’s ‘Apurva’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15; first-look posters out

October 23, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The thriller movie Apurva, starring Tara Sutaria alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav, will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. The makers unveiled the first-look posters of the film at the Lav Kush Ramlila event at Red Fort in New Delhi.

The upcoming film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat of Kill fame and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Set in Chambal, Apurva is billed as the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, the makers said in a press release.

Sutaria, known for films such as Student of the Year 2and Marjaavaan, said, “This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat. It’s the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva as we launch our trailer very soon!”

