Tanya Maniktala is ‘P.I. Meena’ in new detective series

October 26, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Hindi-language series follows a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an ‘unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies’

The Hindu Bureau

Tanya Maniktala on the poster of ‘P.I. Meena’ 

Tanya Maniktala plays a private investigator solving a complex mystery in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, P.I. Meena.

Created by Arindam Mitra and directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the Hindi-language series follows its titular lead, Meena, a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an ‘unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies’. A poster suggests the series is set in Kolkata.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab are also featured in the eight-episode series. It will stream on Prime Video from November 3 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Tanya Maniktala started out with School Days and Flames before playing the central character in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy(2020). Earlier this year, she was seen in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, a Kolkata-set vampire series directed by Pratim D. Gupta, and Mumbaikar, a crime thriller film co-starring Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi.

Talking about P.I. Meena, creator and writer Arindam Mitra said in a statement, “We set out to create a story that transports the audience into the dark, gritty, and maze-like world of crime through the lens of private investigator Meena, and are proud to have achieved such a strong, female-protagonist driven story, complemented by a riveting storyline and slick direction by Debaloy.”

