Tanya Hope on acting in the 'Vicky Donor' Tamil remake and more

Tanya Hope has featured in a few Telugu and Kannada films in the last three years. Next, she will be seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Disco Raja which is set to release in January. This is her fourth project in Telugu and the biggest one till date.

Talking about her intermittent appearance in Telugu cinema, she says she has never taken breaks but since she is working in different languages it appears as if she is doing Telugu films on and off. “For me, Disco Raja is a big ticket film and I am working with Ravi Teja and director Vi Anand. I play a scientist in the film and the story is a concept that’s close to reality. I am also working on a Tamil and a Kannada film,” she says.

The Tamil film she’s currently working on is a remake of Vicky Donor, and stars Harish Kalyan as the hero: “The story is being tweaked to make it relatable to the Tamil audience,” shares Tanya.

After participating in a beauty pageant in 2015, Tanya auditioned for Sagar Chandra’s Appatlo Okkadundevaadu. Patel S.I.R and Paper Boy followed. Acting was a natural progression after modelling and she realised that she enjoyed it a lot more than expected. In Tamil, Thadam got her recognition and currently she has also signed a Hindi Netflix series to be directed by Alankrita in December.

The girl who hails from Mangaluru states that she is keen on cinema but takes them up only when she feels she can contribute something; she doesn’t have a strategy in place and takes each film as it comes. She says all film industries have basic genres, the offbeat content and mainstream commercial stuff, and a few films tread both zones. “All the industries are picking up hard-hitting content and sometimes executing in a subtle way. The Kannada film Yajamana dealt with globalisation,” points out Tanya who had a strong role in it.

About what is changing for female artistes, she says, “I definitely feel women get meatier roles now. The remake of Vicky Donor is a challenging story. Quite a bit of change has been made in the script and I feel it’s progressive.”

In the four years of her work in cinema, she has been shuttling between Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Ask her what motivates her to continue with such a high-pressure job and she says, “One day a tense performance is expected out of you, and the very next day you are jumping, horse riding and you have no idea what you will be doing next. That itself is a motivation. If you don’t put in the effort and the job isn’t sincere, it shows. There is too much preparation especially when you are working in multiple languages. It challenges you when you perform in front of 50 people. When the director doesn’t approve of your work, it isn’t easy. I have a great deal of respect for artistes as we all deal with pressure. When the camera starts rolling, all you see is the character you are supposed to be.”

Tanya signs off saying she watches films to up her game, observes people closely and all this helps.

She speaks Tamil and Kannada decently and hopes to speak Telugu soon. “Telugu nerchukuntunnanu, tvaralo matladutha (I am learning Telugu, will speak soon),” she laughs.