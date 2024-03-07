‘Tanvi The Great’: Anupam Kher announces new directorial

March 07, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Anupam Kher is set to don the director's hat again in Tanvi The Great. On the occasion of his birthday, he treated fans with an announcement of his new film. As he promised on Wednesday that he had a big surprise for his fans, Kher kept that and shared a video featuring himself and his mother Dulari Kher to share the exciting news. Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan ALSO READ Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth pose together ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

.Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

.Meanwhile, Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Vijay 69' .Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

