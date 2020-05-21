Tamil television serials given the green signal to resume shooting

The Tamil Nadu Government has permitted television content producers to resume shooting of soap operas with conditions, prompting cheers among an industry cramped by the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown since March.

The orders were issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami after rounds of discussion with industry representatives from the small screen as well as the film technicians’ union FEFSI. In its order dated May 21, the Government has laid out several restrictions and conditions, meeting which the small screen producers would be allowed to resume shooting.

Accordingly, shooting will be permitted only in a closed door setup, either inside homes or indoor auditoriums. The shooting floor must only have a total of 20 people including technicians and artistes. The crew will not be permitted to shoot if the said property is located in a containment zone. Shooting content will not be permitted in public places but it may be permitted in rural or town panchayat areas only if said area is not a containment zone. “Onlookers and spectators must not be permitted,” the order reads.

Besides, health and safety requirements like spraying the location, vehicles used for filming, and shooting equipment like cameras and lights with disinfectant before and after shooting, ensuring all technicians on set wear mask, practice social distancing (actors must wear masks between takes, they are only permitted to remove them while on camera), and regular washing of hands using soap or sanitiser has been mandated.

“Any technician or artiste found to have fever and cough symptoms must not be permitted to enter location and they must be immediately sent for medical tests,” the order adds. Prior permission must be sought and obtained from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner (in the case of Chennai) and Collectors (in the case of other districts) before shooting.

Unable to shoot content, several Tamil television channels had resorted to airing previously broadcast soaps, variety programming and filling content slots by playing movies. Hence the news of being allowed to resume shooting was welcomed by notable actors like Radikaa Sarathkumar and Khushbu Sundar, who now ply their trade, primarily, on television.

“The small screen can get back to work with conditions. Thanks to govermentoftamilnadu [sic] @CMOTamilNadu a great boon to the daily workers of the industry. All producers and technicians should keep safety uppermost in mind and work safely,” Radikaa wrote on her Twitter page.

“Our heartfelt and sincere thanks to @CMOTamilNadu and @Kadamburrajuofl Avl [sic] for understanding the plight of our poor workers and granting us the permission to start shooting for television with immediate effect. We are eternally indebted to you. Thanking you once again,” Khushbu posted via her Twitter account.