‘Tamil Rockerz’ will explore digital piracy, say Arivazhagan and Vani Bhojan

If there is something that the film fraternity dreads, it is Tamil Rockers. A piracy website that facilitates illegal distribution of movies online, it has left producers and distributors in a state of confusion. For, they would ideally want audiences to watch movies on the big screen.

But, how exactly does Tamil Rockers operate, and how does it get a film copy barely hours after its release? Or worse, even before its official release?

Upcoming web-series, Tamil Rockerz, hopes to throw light on that. “We’re all from the industry. We know the pain people go through because of this website,” says director Arivazhagan, who has earlier helmed films like Eeram and Kuttram 23.

Written by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan and produced by AVM Productions, Tamil Rockerz follows the journey of a police officer, played by Arun Vijay, who has to combat the notorious piracy group during the release of a much-anticipated film. The web-series not only tells the story of the film industry, but also delves into the emotions behind the people involved with it.

Arun Vijay and Vani Bhojan in a still from ‘Tamil Rockerz’

