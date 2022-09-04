Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for 2009 to 2014 presented to winners; here’s the list of winners

The Hindu Bureau September 04, 2022 19:08 IST

The awards were presented at a special ceremony that was held today evening at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai

Nayanthara won Best Actor award for ‘Raja Rani’, while Vijay Sethupathiwon Special Jury Best Actor award for ‘Pannaiyarum Padminiyum’ and ‘Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar and Magicbox Films

As announced on Friday, the Tamil Nadu State Government presented the awards to the winners of the State Film Award for the years from 2009 to 2014 in a special award ceremony that was held today at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. Among the winners are top actors in the fraternity like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, and Vikram. While Nayanthara won the Best Actor award for Raja Rani, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan won Special Jury Best Actor awards for Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara/ Pannayarum Padminiyum and Marina. Vikram won the best actor award for his performance in the 2010 Mani Ratnam film Raavanan. Here’s the list of winners from selected categories: 2009 Best Movie (in the winning order): 1) Pasanga 2) Mayandi Kudumbathinar 3) Achchamundu! Achchamundu! Best Actor: Karan (Malayan) Best Actor (Special Jury): Prasanna (Achchamundu! Achchamundu!) Best Actress: Padmapriya (Pokkisham) Best Actress (Special Jury): Anjali (Angadi Theru) Best Director: Vasantha Balan (Angadi Theru) Best Music Director: Sundar C Babu (Nadodigal) 2010 Best Movie: 1) Mynaa 2) Kalavani 3) Puthran Best Movie (Special Jury): Namma Gramam Best Actor: Vikram (Raavanan) Best Actor (Special Jury): YG Mahendran (Puthran) Best Actress: Amala Paul (Mynaa) Best Actress (Special Jury): Sangeetha (Puthran) Best Director: Prabhu Solomon (Mynaa) Best Music Director: Yuvan Shankar Raja (Paiyaa) 2011 Best Movie: 1) Vaagai Sooda Vaa 2) Deiva Thirumagal 3) Uchithanai Muharnthaal Best Movie (Special Jury): Marina Best Actor: Vimal (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best Actor (Special Jury): Sivakarthikeyan (Marina) Best Actress: Ineya (Vaagai Sooda Vaa) Best Actress (Special Jury): Anushka Shetty (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Director: AL Vijay (Deiva Thirumagal) Best Music Director: Harris Jayaraj (Ko) 2012 Best Movie: 1) Vazhakku Enn 18/9 2) Saattai 3) Dhoni Best Movie (Special Jury): Kumki Best Actor: Jiiva (Neethaane En Ponvasantham) Best Actor (Special Jury): Vikram Prabhu (Kumki) Best Actress: Lakshmi Menon (Kumki) Best Actress (Special Jury): Samantha (Neethaane En Ponvasantham) Best Director: Balaji Sakthivel (Vazhakku En 18/9) Best Music Director: D Imman (Kumki) 2013 Best Movie: 1) Ramanujan 2) Thanga Meenkal 3) Pannaiyarum Padminiyum Best Movie (Special Jury): Aal Best Actor: Arya (Raja Rani) Best Actor (Special Jury): Vijay Sethupathi (Idharkunthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannayarum Padminiyum) Best Actress: Nayanthara (Raja Rani) Best Actress (Special Jury): Nazriya Fahadh (Neram) Best Director: Ram (Thanga Meenkal) Best Music Director: Ramesh Vinayagam (Ramanujan) 2014 Best Movie: 1) Kuttram Kadithal 2) Goli Soda 3) Nimirndhu Nil Special Movie: Kaaka Muttai Best Actor: Siddharth (Kaaviya Thalaivan) Best Actor (Special Jury): Bobby Simha (Jigarthanda) Best Actress: Aishwarya Rajesh (Kaaka Muttai) Best Actress (Special Jury): Anandhi (Kayal) Best Director: Raghavan (Manjappai) Best Music Director: AR Rahman (Kaaviya Thalaivan)



