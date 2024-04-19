Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actors Vijay, Vikram, Suriya cast votes in Chennai

April 19, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections as the BJP’s ambition to emerge as a force challenging Dravidian parties in the State will be tested.

Several actors from Tamil Nadu’s film fraternity cast their votes in Chennai at polling booths across the city.

Actor Vijay caused a frenzy as fans mobbed him when he arrived at his polling station to cast his vote at Vels International Pre School in Neelankarai.

Vijay recently announced his foray into politics and named his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, adding that his party would contest the 2026 State Assembly elections. He also said that that he would fully involve himself in politics once his film commitments were completed.

On the film, the star’s next release GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) has locked a release date of September 5, 2024 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. His last release was the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Others stars like Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, Trisha, Raghava Lawrence, Andrea Jeremiah, Gautham Karthik, Sneha, Prasanna, Bharath and director Vetrimaaran were also seen voting at their respective centres.

Earlier in the day, the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush were amongst the first celebrities spotted exercising their duty and urging fans to do the same. More actors from Kollywood are expected at polling stations across the city to cast their votes on Friday.

Actor Vijay, who announced his entry into politics with a party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, arrives at a polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai, to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor Vikram arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor Sivakumar and his sons and actors Karthi and Suriya arrive at a polling station in Chennai to cast their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor Trisha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor Bharath shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor Gautham Karthik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024

Actor couple Sneha and Prasanna show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024

Director Lingusamy shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024