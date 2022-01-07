‘Valimai’, ‘Vikram’ to ‘Beast: Tamil biggies to look forward to in 2022

The year has begun on a bleak note due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. But Kollywood’s line-up this year looks interesting

The year 2022 has not begun on a promising note for movie fans. With a couple of big films being pushed due to the rise in the pandemic, all eyes are on when the action on the big screen will resume. Meanwhile, OTT players, who gained a lot of traction during the last two years, are looking forward to more interesting content coming their way. Here’s a look at what Tamil film fans can look forward to in the coming year:

Valimai

Ajith fans would have expected to see their favourite star on screen this Pongal, but destiny had other plans. Valimai has now been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. But this is still one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year, with the actor playing a cop who goes up against a rogue biker gang. With the actor and director Vinoth teaming up yet again after Nerkonda Paarvai, this film promises to be an action feast for audiences, replete with high-on-adrenaline bike chase sequences. ‘Vera Mari’, surely.

Beast

Director Nelson, fresh from the success of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor, is embarking on his biggest project yet: a film with Vijay in the lead. Vijay himself had a great 2021 with Master, and will look at making this year memorable too with Beast. Nelson, known for conjuring comical situations in his subjects, will surely look to tap into the humourous side of Vijay, something the actor has not done in recent years.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya has been on a serious track in the last couple of years; his Soorarai Potru and Jai Bhim, both direct OTT releases, clicked with audiences for the performances and subject matter. With Etharkkum Thunindhavan, billed as a theatrical release, the star returns to action mode. Directed by Pandiraj, known for films like Pasanga and Namma Veetu Pillai, Etharkkum Thunindhavan too is likely to infuse family-based elements.

Mahaan

This has a casting coup of sorts. It stars father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, whose last outing was the Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thanthiram. The poster reel of the film, released in 2021, indicates that it would be a power-packed action drama. Mahaan is reportedly a direct OTT release, scheduled for later this month.

Maaran

Dhanush is certainly going places. He had a big Hindi release, Atrangi Re, late last year, and his Hollywood biggie, The Gray Man, is lined up for this year. But back home, he has Maaran eyeing a release soon. Touted to be an action thriller with journalism as the backdrop, Maaran sees the coming together of Dhanush and the promising young filmmaker, Karthick Naren. Meanwhile, Dhanush has also signed a film with Rocky filmmaker Arun Matheshwaram and has the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Vaathi Sir. His calendar certainly looks busy.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan has been out of action for a long time now, if you discount his Bigg Boss Tamil stint. His last release, the much-awaited sequel Vishwaroopam 2, did not live up to expectations. Vikram is easily one of the most anticipated films of this year as it marks Haasan’s comeback and the fact that it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a self-confessed fan of the veteran. It also stars two powerhouse performers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The title announcement itself has created a huge buzz around the film, given that Vikram is a hat-tip to Haasan’s own 1986 film that had him playing a Bond-ish character. If all goes well, the film is expected to release in April. Aarambikalangala?

Ponniyin Selvan

If there is one filmmaker who can bring Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel on screen, it certainly has to be the master, Mani Ratnam. Despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus have successfully wrapped the shoot. Currently in its post-production stage, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to release this year. Starring a battalion of actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jeyam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha and many others, Ponniyin Selvan is easily the biggest film to have come out of Tamil cinema in recent years. Made on a lavish budget, the film is bound to be a talking point when it hits screens.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

It has been a while since we have had a breezy romantic-comedy in Tamil cinema. It has also been a while since Vignesh Shivan’s last film in 2018. The film marks the return of the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan gang — Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Anirudh Ravichander. It also stars Samantha as the second female lead. One of the biggest selling points of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is Anirudh Ravichander’s music. Songs such as ‘Rendu Kaadhal’, ‘Naan Pizhai’ and ‘Two Two Two’ have already become chartbusters. Going by the songs and posters, it promises to be an interesting love triangle.

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu

Gautham Menon’s recent set of films have not worked well. However, his upcoming Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu looks like a departure from his routine fare. Starring Simbu in the lead, the film promises to be an action drama and is written by veteran B Jeyamohan. The teaser has done really well on YouTube; it has music by AR Rahman who is collaborating with Gautham Menon after their Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016.

Don

Sivakarthikeyan’s much-needed departure from the spate of films he is known for happened last year with Nelson Dilipkumar’s hilarious black comedy, Doctor. The film turned out to be a huge success across all centres. His upcoming film with Cibi Chakaravarthi promises to be a fun entertainer, which is Sivakarthikeyan’s forte. Billed as a college film, Don has an interesting list of supporting actors in Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori. The first single ‘Jalabulajangu’ composed by Anirudh Ravichander has already gone viral among younger audiences.