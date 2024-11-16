Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah passes away

Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah passed away at a private hospital on November 15, 2024. According to reports, the filmmaker was suffering from jaundice.

Suresh is known for helming the critically acclaimed film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. The movie, starring Vidharth and Raveena Ravi, released in 2017. The film was a dramedy with a goat having a pivotal role in the plot.

His second film was Sathiya Sothanai, starring Premgi Amaren. The movie was completed just before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020.

Sathiya Sothanai hit the screens in 2023. Suresh then teamed up with Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials exclusive film. Cinematographer Saran, who worked with Suresh, confirmed the passing away of the filmmaker.

