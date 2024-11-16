 />
Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah passes away

Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah, known for ‘Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu’, has passed away due to jaundice

Published - November 16, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suresh Sangaiah.

Suresh Sangaiah. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah passed away at a private hospital on November 15, 2024. According to reports, the filmmaker was suffering from jaundice.

‘Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu’ review: A goat’s tale

Suresh is known for helming the critically acclaimed film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. The movie, starring Vidharth and Raveena Ravi, released in 2017. The film was a dramedy with a goat having a pivotal role in the plot.

His second film was Sathiya Sothanai, starring Premgi Amaren. The movie was completed just before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020.

ALSO READ:‘Sathiya Sothanai’ movie review: If only witty one-liners could save a film

Sathiya Sothanai hit the screens in 2023. Suresh then teamed up with Yogi Babu for a Hotstar Specials exclusive film. Cinematographer Saran, who worked with Suresh, confirmed the passing away of the filmmaker.



Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

