Tamil film producer V Swaminathan passes away, after battle with COVID-19

His production house Lakshmi Movie Makers was responsible for several successful films with actors such as Vijay, Ajith and Kamal Haasan

Tamil film producer V Swaminathan of Lakshmi Movie Makers passed away due to COVID-19 today. According to reports, he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week earlier and on Monday morning, lost the battle against the disease.

Swaminathan is survived by his wife Lalitha and two sons, Ashok and Ashwin. Ashwin is popularly known as ‘Kumki’ Ashwin, and is an actor in Kollywood. He had only recently gotten married during the pandemic.

Swaminathan was one of the owners of the production house Lakshmi Movie Makers, that is responsible for several successful films with actors such as Vijay, Ajith and Kamal Haasan. Anbe Sivam, Unnai Thedi, Ullam Kollai Poguthae, Priyamudan, Bagavathi, Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen and Pudhupettai to mention a few, were some of the popular movies they have produced. His last film was Jayam Ravi and Trisha’s Sakalakala Vallavan directed by Suraj.

Swaminathan ran Lakshmi Movie Makers along with K Muralitharan and G Venugopal.

Several celebrities from Kollywood took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Swaminathan's family.