Tamil actor-director E Ramadoss passes away

He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after complaining of tiredness

January 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
E Ramadoss

E Ramadoss

Tamil writer, filmmaker, and actor E Ramadoss breathed his last on Monday after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai after complaining of tiredness.

Ramadoss’s son Kalaiselvan revealed the news on his social media handles.

Ramadoss made his directorial debut in 1986 with Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum. He directed a total of six films in his career, some notable ones being Raaja Raajathan and Ravanan. He was also one of the directors of 1999’s Suyamvaram, which made it into the Guinness World Record for being the quickest-ever feature-length movie made (it was made within a day).

However, Ramadoss is best known for his acting, having performed in films such as Vasool Raja MBBS, Visaranai, Yuddham Sei, Vikram Vedha, Kakki Sattai, Dharma Durai, and Aramm. He was last seen in Varalaru Mukkiyam.

