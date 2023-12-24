Tamil actor-comedian Bonda Mani passes away

December 24, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Tamil actor-comedian Kedheeswaran, popularly known as Bonda Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday at the age of 60. The actor was reportedly suffering from kidney-related ailments.

The actor, who was taking treatment for renal failure, reportedly fainted on Saturday night at his residence in Pozhichalur after which he was rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead.

Born in Sri Lanka, Kedheeswaran came to Tamil Nadu in 1983 as a refugee during the Sri Lankan civil war. It was a chance encounter with actor-director K Bhagyaraj that led him into the film industry as a supporting actor in Pavunnu Pavunuthan (1991).

Though he found a break as a supporting actor, his claim to fame was the many comedy scenes he starred in with Vadivelu; some of his notable comedy scenes came in films like Pongalo Pongal (1997), Sundara Travels (2002), Winner (2003), Englishkaran (2005), Aaru (2005) and Marudhamalai.

In a career spanning over three decades, Bonda Mani has more than 250 films to his credit. He was last seen in this year’s release, Va Varalam Va.

According to reports, Bonda Mani’s body is kept at his residence in Pozhichalur for homage and his final rites will be performed at 5 in the evening at a crematorium in Chrompet. The actor is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

