Tamil actor, cinematographer and director Rajasekar passes away

Actor, cinematographer and director Rajasekar, who has worked on several Tamil films as well as in television shows, died on Sunday morning. He was 61.

Mr. Rajasekar was a part of the director duo Robert-Rajasekar. Along with Robert Ashirwatham, he had directed films such as Palaivanacholai, Chinnapoove Mella Pesu, Dhooram Adhigamillai, Manasukkul Mathappu and Paravaigal Palavidham.

The duo had started out as cinematographers and were known for their work on films such as Oru thalai Ragam directed by T. Rajendar and they are, till date, recognised as having ushered in a ‘new wave’ in Tamil cinema through their work. He was multi-faceted and had also been involved in films as a writer.

Role in Bharathiraaja’s Nizhalgal

One of his earliest roles was in the Bharathiraaja movie Nizhalgal where he featured in the popular song Idhu oru Ponn Maalai pozhudhu and rose into prominence as an actor as well. He has starred in several Tamil films over the years and more recently, featured in a prominent role in the Vijay TV serial Saravanan Meenakshi’.

Taking to social media, members of the film fraternity offered their condolences. Actor Sarath Kumar said that the duo Robert-Rajasekar had entered the industry with a bang and Mr. Rajasekar’s demise would leave a vacuum in the industry.