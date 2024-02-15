ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

February 15, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

A romantic comedy, the yet-untitled film will have music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab

The Hindu Bureau

Director Ahammed Khabeer, actor Arjun Das and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab | Photo Credit: @imarjundas/Instagram

Tamil actor Arjun Das, well known for starring in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU films, Andhaghaaram and Aneethi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film. A romantic comedy, the yet-untitled film will have music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam, Kushi, Hi Nanna).

ALSO READ
Sivakarthikeyan - AR Murugadoss film goes on floors; Rukmini Vasanth to play female lead

Arjun shared a picture with Ahammed on Wednesday to announce the news.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently awaiting the release of Bejoy Nambiar’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual film Por, co-starring Kalidas Jayaram. The film’s Hindi version, titled Dange, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead.

Starring TJ Bhanu, Nikita Dutta and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads, the film is set to release in theatres on March 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Aneethi’ movie review: Arjun Das shines in Vasanthabalan’s darkest yet predictable thriller

Ahammed, on the other hand, is known for helming June (2019), starring Rajisha Vijayan, Madhuram (2021), starring Joju George and Shruti Ramachandran, and the crime web series Kerala Crime Files, the second season of which is currently in production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US