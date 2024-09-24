GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamara Smart cast as Thalia Grace in ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’

Smart’s casting comes as part of a wave of new additions for Season 2, including Daniel Diemer as Percy’s half-brother Tyson

Updated - September 24, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamara Smart cast as Thalia Grace in ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’

Tamara Smart cast as Thalia Grace in ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/ tamaravaleriesmart

Percy Jackson & The Olympians has cast Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, for the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series. Smart will portray the fierce demigod as a recurring guest star, joining the expanding cast for the highly anticipated next chapter.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series review: Finally a show that does Seaweed Brain and friends justice

Thalia Grace plays a pivotal role in the Percy Jackson universe, known for her rebellious, punk-inspired attitude and deep loyalty to her friends. Author Rick Riordan, creator of the beloved book series, expressed excitement over Smart’s casting, stating, “Thalia is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, and Tamara Smart was electric in the role. She puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace.”

Smart’s casting comes as part of a wave of new additions for Season 2, including Daniel Diemer as Percy’s half-brother Tyson, while key cast members from Season 1 — Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Dior Goodjohn — will return to reprise their roles.

For Smart, this role holds personal significance, as she reunites with the legacy of Lance Reddick, who played Zeus in Season 1 before his passing. She noted, “Playing Thalia is that much more special to me, knowing I can honor his memory.”

Season 2 will follow Percy Jackson (Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Simhadri) as they embark on a new journey based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Riordan’s series. Percy’s world is upended as he discovers he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover goes missing, and Camp Half-Blood faces an imminent threat from Kronos.

Rick and Rebecca Riordan on ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’: ‘It is Percy Jackson the way we envisioned it’ 

Published - September 24, 2024 12:46 pm IST

