Tamannaah to star in web-series on Hotstar

After Kajal Aggarwal, it is now the turn of actor Tamannaah to switch sides to digital streaming platforms. The actor, who was last seen in Vishal’s Action, is set to make her debut in a Hotstar series produced by the Vikatan Group.

The series is helmed by Ram, an associate of Ram Kumar of Ratsasan fame. Cinematography is by Vidhu Ayanna, who was noticed for his work in LKG. Confirming the news to The Hindu, B Srinivasan, managing director, Vikatan Group, says, “This is a project that has been 18 months in the making. Ram had come to us with a single line story, and it was absolutely intriguing. We pitched it to Hotstar and they were equally thrilled.”

He adds: “But Hotstar has been instrumental in honing the story to what it is now. It has gone through 120 iterations to come into the shape that it has now.”

While he refuses to divulge more details about the project, the series is expected to stream from 2020, and is already under production. Says Tamannaah, “OTT platforms are the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic timeframe. This particular project is special because it is my first attempt in a category I have not attempted before, and as an actor I am always looking to experiment within the creative gamut.”

The actor believes that web series format is a “perfect medium” for her to showcase her skills, as it is “almost like doing five films at one go”.

“Audiences today want to consume more quality content that has a global appeal. If your story is original, contemporary and relatable, then there is an audience and the appreciation from audience is spontaneous. I’m open to exploring more of these opportunities going forward,” she adds.

For the Vikatan Group, for whom this may be the start of many more digital content productions, it is an opportunity to prove their mettle in a new medium, similar to how they established themselves on television more than a decade ago. “Hotstar has given us a big break because typically originals on such platforms are not expected to be the kind of product that a television producer is expected to deliver. They have put their faith in us, and we hope to be able to rise up to this occasion and deliver even better than what is expected of us,” Srinivasan adds.