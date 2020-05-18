Tamannaah refutes rumours that she turned down Ravi Teja film

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is not one to let speculations take control of the narrative about her professional life. So when a report about her rejecting a Ravi Teja film surfaced online, with unnamed sources criticising the actor for charging a “high remuneration”, the actor chose to hit back.

In a statement released by her representatives, the actor is quoted as saying, “There is no truth to these fictitious stories. The production house did reach out to my manager in February, but unfortunately, due to the unprecedented global crisis arising out of COVID-19, all discussions were put on hold by the production house. This is an uncertain time and I don’t see any production houses going on floors with projects, till safety and health measures are fully in place. I am very professional in all my film dealings and rejecting a film opposite Ravi Teja is out of the question, given my cordial equation and professional affiliation with him.”

The actor, whose Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is under production, and who also has the long-delayed film That is Mahalakshmi, a Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Queen, was especially miffed with the mention of her participation in the film Seetimaarr, alongside Gopichand.

“When it comes to remunerations, it is entirely an actress’ prerogative to determine her financial worth and whether or not she would be willing to compromise. We need to demolish these biased perceptions that an actress must always reconsider her remuneration, but the same questions are never raised when it is pertaining to an actor. As an integral part of the film industry, we too have worked very hard to reach where we are today. Every film needs a female protagonist just like a male counterpart. Why can’t a female enjoy the tag of being the highest paid or is it just a male entitlement?” the statement quotes Tamannaah as saying.