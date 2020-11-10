Tamannaah in web series ‘11th Hour’

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 12:05 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia will star in the Telugu web series directed by Praveen Sattaru

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia announced on Monday that she will be starring in the Telugu web series 11th Hour, which is directed by Praveen Sattaru. 11th Hour will stream soon on Aha and the date is likely to be announced later this week.

The actor unveiled the first look poster of the web series in Hyderabad, in the presence of Praveen Sattaru, writer and producer U Pradeep, and Allu Aravind of Aha.

The team had been at work over the past few weeks, adhering to COVID-19 safety norms.

During the press briefing, Tamannaah stated that she heard the story during lockdown and agreed to come on board. 11th Hour is said to be a boardroom drama that happens over one night.

The announcement from Tamannaah and the digital platform comes on the heels of Samantha Akkineni announcing a talk show for Aha, which she will be hosting.