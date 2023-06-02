HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamannaah Bhatia's Prime Video series 'Jee Karda' to premiere on June 15

The romance drama, about seven childhood friends who discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up, is written and directed by Arunima Sharma

June 02, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

PTI
Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Jee Karda’

Tamannaah Bhatia in ‘Jee Karda’

"Jee Karda", an upcoming Amazon Original series starring actor Tamannaah Bhatia, will make its debut on Prime Video on June 15, the streamer announced Friday.

The romance drama, about seven childhood friends who discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up, is written and directed by Arunima Sharma.

Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal are the co-writers of the series, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The eight-part show also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka.

"'Jee Karda' is a heartwarming story about love, heartbreak, dating, family dynamics, and above all, the unbreakable bond of friendship that often carries us through the vicissitudes of daily life," Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement.

"At Prime Video, it remains our constant endeavour to help bring to life stories that are authentic, engaging, and entertaining, and 'Jee Karda' is yet another step in that direction. It has truly been an incredibly rewarding collaboration with Maddock Films," she added.

Vijan said he is excited to start his company's association with Prime Video with "Jee Karda".

"This story takes a heartfelt and relatable look at relationships. The plot and characters are crafted to have a wide appeal across all kinds of viewers. I am looking forward to unveiling our show to audiences on June 15," he added.

"Jee Karda" also features Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar in pivotal roles.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.