Movies

Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in September

PTIJuly 20, 2022 13:43 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 13:43 IST

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming feature "Babli Bouncer", headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23, makers announced on Wednesday.

The Star Studios and Junglee Pictures' project is billed as a coming-of-age feel good story with a "slice-of-life comedic tone".

"Set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India – Asola Fatepur, the film will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer," a note by the makers read.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The official Twitter page of Disney+ Hotstar posted the films first look along with its release date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Here’s the first look of #BabliBouncer, starring the phenomenal @tamannaahspeaks Streaming from Sept 23 only on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

"Babli Bouncer" will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Bhandarkar's last directorial was the 2017 drama "Indu Sarkar", featuring Kirti Kulhari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hindi cinema
Read more...