Tamannaah Bhatia to play female bouncer in ‘Babli Bouncer’

Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film will star Tamannaah Bhatia in a unique avatar as as Babli Bouncer. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, B abli Bouncer is a coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

“As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact”, quipped Madhur Bhandarkar. He continued, “With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!”

Sharing her thoughts on kick-starting the shoot, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across. Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can’t wait to dive into this whole new world.”

Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers, also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the movie will release end of this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.