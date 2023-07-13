ADVERTISEMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh in ‘Vedaa’

July 13, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action drama recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan

The Hindu Bureau

John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nikkhil Advani

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has joined John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s action drama Vedaa. The film recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ
Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Jailer’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Vijay Varma

According to a press note, Tamannaah will portray ‘a crucial role’ in Vedaa, ‘outlining an important arc of the movie’.

Talking about the collaboration, Tamannaah shares in a statement, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in.”

Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh to lead Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film is eyeing a theatrical release in 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US