Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh in ‘Vedaa’

July 13, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has joined John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the cast of Nikkhil Advani’s action drama Vedaa. The film recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan.

According to a press note, Tamannaah will portray ‘a crucial role’ in Vedaa, ‘outlining an important arc of the movie’.

Talking about the collaboration, Tamannaah shares in a statement, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in.”

Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film is eyeing a theatrical release in 2024.