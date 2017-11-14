Talking nineteen to the dozen with Vidya Balan

If Vidya Balan was a novel, she would be unputdownable. She personifies it every time she is out with a new film. In the upcoming comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu (2017), she is a chatty Mumbai homemaker who becomes an unstoppable force of nature when she embarks on her new role as an RJ at a radio station. Lines blurring between her spunky fictional character and her real life persona, Balan tries to separate the two in a quick chat with her cape flying high through it.

You once famously woke up the city with “Good Morning Mumbai” when you were an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006). What’s the catchphrase in Tumhari Sulu (2017)?

A smooth and husky ‘Hello’ is enough this time.

Sulu rhymes with…

Ullu. It’s a late night show and owls keep awake at night. She could be Tulu too actually. Her surname is Rao. But also Sulu as a character is an enthu cutlet; raring to go, willing to try everything, saying ‘Main kar sakti hai’, and she is someone who smiles and laughs easily, which I think today is so welcome. I personally laugh a lot, and Sulu allows me incorporate that in her as well.

What is Sulu’s worst fear when she is on-air?

She has an answer for everything. She talks before she thinks.

And what is your fear at press meets?

I am not scared of answering anything. Though I do hate rapid-fire sessions especially when it is a multiple-option choice. Like rating who is the better Khan.

What do you do to avoid rapid fire questions?

I gave a very lame answer recently. I said, ‘I don’t like to be made to choose.’

Any word of advice on how to handle trick questions at a press conference?

You know I have been married for five years now but I still get asked this question, ‘When are you planning a family?’ all the time, and initially it used to annoy me a lot. Then I found a way to shut people up by saying, ‘The next time my husband Siddharth [Roy Kapur] and I are in bed, I will call you for sure so that we can all be part of the plan together.’ I think we can get past avoidable questions with humour instead of reacting with irritation.

Which of your characters have you sleepwalked through?

Priya in Kismat Konnection (2008). I think it was the haircut. I remember how it happened also. We were in a salon and the hairstylist kept cutting my hair, trimming it till it was really short from the back. When I finally saw it, I was horrified. I just couldn’t identify with the look, or even the character, and maybe it’s the hair that made me completely switch off from that film.

All that screaming in Begum Jaan (2017), did it give you a bad throat?

No, but maybe a headache. Also since we were shooting in 45 degrees in the open and I was sweating buckets. Dubbing for the character of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyya (2007) gave me a bad throat.

That spirit-possessed dance performance of yours ‘Aami Je Tomar’ in Bhool Bhulaiyya has made you a legendary meme on the Internet.

I am aware of that. Often people send me those. Like ‘boards the local train looking like the stylish Lalita (Parineeta, 2005) and gets out looking like the deranged Manjulika.’ Also during demonetisation, there was this one where am standing last in queue outside an ATM in the morning looking like Lalita, and then by evening I turn into Manjulika because I still haven’t got in.

Was shooting ‘Aami Je Tomar’ more fun than ‘Ooh La La’ in The Dirty Picture (2011)?

‘Ooh La La’ was more fun, because I had seen those types of songs in the 1980s on television and I used to laugh at them thinking, ‘What rubbish, oranges are falling from trees on navels and people are dancing on daflis,’ but here I was actually getting to do all that. Incidentally, both the songs are choreographed by the same dance director, Pony Verma. ‘Aami Je Tomar’ was classical dance and required more rigour.

Is there a Kahaani 3 in the pipeline?

Not that I know of.

The recent Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood must have a parallel in the Indian film industry as well.

Oh yes, there are many Harvey Weinsteins here. That’s what I have been given to believe through many women who have been through it.

Have you faced any such incident?

Thankfully, I have never come across it. Anytime that I got so much as an uncomfortable vibe with someone, I ran away.

One such powerful female actor Kangana Ranaut is speaking up here, but no one in the film industry is backing her version, unlike the friends of male actors supporting those she has accused of harassment.

I don’t think anyone actually knows her full story to back her up. Initially, when she spoke up people were interested in knowing what happened but then it went on for so long with no clarity from either side. I think all parties involved should clear it in private.

Self-censorship or censorship by the centre, which is more harm?

Self-censorship we are all capable of, but censorship by the centre is more harm, because it is our right not to be censored.

Do you use Twitter for self-promotion?

I am not very active on Twitter, but I do put up pictures because I love pictures.

And you cross-post the same things on Instagram?

Yes, pictures and videos.

You’ve been on a number of Filmfare covers, and yet you fangirl when you make it, why?

When I was growing up Filmfare was the only film magazine that was around and I used to watch Filmfare awards on television and was fascinated to see big stars descend on earth. I used to find in unbelievable then, and so I still think it is unbelievable when I am on the cover.

Is it better than being on a Vogue cover?

Yes. Filmfare matters more.